PACT Act Brief & Claims Filing - College Park, GA

When: Sat. Jun 3, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm ET Where: Georgia International Convention Center 2000 Convention Center Concourse College Park , GA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

The Warrior Alliance, in partnership with the Atlanta VA Regional Office and Georgia Department of Veterans Service, will be on-site to help you file PACT Act claims and get updates on previously filed claims. MARTA accessible.

The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. The PACT Act adds to the list of health conditions that the VA assumes (or “presumes”) are caused by exposure to these substances. This law ensures that the VA provide generations of Veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.