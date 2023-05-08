Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Carry the Load Memorial March - Dallas, TX

The Dallas Memorial March, hosted by Carry The Load, is a 2-day Memorial Day weekend event honoring Veterans, service members and their families for the sacrifices they make.

When:

Sun. May 28, 2023, 12:00 pm – 7:30 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

Reverchon Park

3505 Maple Ave

Dallas , TX

Cost:

Free

Register

 This two day event celebrates our heroes, embraces the fallen, and aims to educate communities on how to respectfully observe Memorial Day.  The opening ceremony begins at 3:45 PM on Sunday, which kicks off the 20-hour March to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. The march will start at 4:00 PM, with a 2-mile loop on the Dallas city streets and will continue up and down the Katy Trail.

There will live music and entertainment throughout the day;  food trucks that cater to a range of tastes and dietary needs; a Kids Zone, that lets the kiddos burn off some energy with friends; and a Storyboard Procession that allows you to participate and join others in remembering their fallen heroes.

 

Event schedule:

Sunday, May 28:

12 PM: Event begins at Reverchon Park

12–7 PM: Kid Zone opens

3:45 PM: Opening ceremony

4 PM: Step off together to begin the 20-hour March

6 PM: Walk overnight on the Katy Trail

7:30 PM: Short film in the park

 

Monday, May 29:

10 AM: Gates open to the public

10 AM–1 PM: Kid Zone open

11:15 AM: Meet at the Katy Trail Ice House to participate in the Storyboard procession

11:30 AM: Closing ceremony

1 PM: Event ends

 

Free to participate, registration is required,  donations are encouraged.  Peer-to-peer fundraising goes toward strengthening nationwide services such as: counseling, adaptive training, suicide prevention, equine therapy, service dogs, job placements, transition, home improvements, education scholarships for children of the fallen, and more.

For more information visit: https://www.carrytheload.org/dallas-memorial-march/

Sun. May 28, 2023, 12:00 pm – 7:30 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Mon. May 29, 2023, 12:00 pm – 7:30 pm CT

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: