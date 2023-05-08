Carry the Load Memorial March - Dallas, TX

The Dallas Memorial March, hosted by Carry The Load, is a 2-day Memorial Day weekend event honoring Veterans, service members and their families for the sacrifices they make.

When: Sun. May 28, 2023, 12:00 pm – 7:30 pm CT Repeats Where: Reverchon Park 3505 Maple Ave Dallas , TX Cost: Free Add to Calendar

This two day event celebrates our heroes, embraces the fallen, and aims to educate communities on how to respectfully observe Memorial Day. The opening ceremony begins at 3:45 PM on Sunday, which kicks off the 20-hour March to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. The march will start at 4:00 PM, with a 2-mile loop on the Dallas city streets and will continue up and down the Katy Trail.

There will live music and entertainment throughout the day; food trucks that cater to a range of tastes and dietary needs; a Kids Zone, that lets the kiddos burn off some energy with friends; and a Storyboard Procession that allows you to participate and join others in remembering their fallen heroes.

Event schedule:

Sunday, May 28:

12 PM: Event begins at Reverchon Park

12–7 PM: Kid Zone opens

3:45 PM: Opening ceremony

4 PM: Step off together to begin the 20-hour March

6 PM: Walk overnight on the Katy Trail

7:30 PM: Short film in the park

Monday, May 29:

10 AM: Gates open to the public

10 AM–1 PM: Kid Zone open

11:15 AM: Meet at the Katy Trail Ice House to participate in the Storyboard procession

11:30 AM: Closing ceremony

1 PM: Event ends

Free to participate, registration is required, donations are encouraged. Peer-to-peer fundraising goes toward strengthening nationwide services such as: counseling, adaptive training, suicide prevention, equine therapy, service dogs, job placements, transition, home improvements, education scholarships for children of the fallen, and more.

For more information visit: https://www.carrytheload.org/dallas-memorial-march/

