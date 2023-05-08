Carry the Load Memorial March - Dallas, TX
The Dallas Memorial March, hosted by Carry The Load, is a 2-day Memorial Day weekend event honoring Veterans, service members and their families for the sacrifices they make.
When:
Sun. May 28, 2023, 12:00 pm – 7:30 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
Reverchon Park
3505 Maple Ave
Dallas , TX
Cost:
Free
This two day event celebrates our heroes, embraces the fallen, and aims to educate communities on how to respectfully observe Memorial Day. The opening ceremony begins at 3:45 PM on Sunday, which kicks off the 20-hour March to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. The march will start at 4:00 PM, with a 2-mile loop on the Dallas city streets and will continue up and down the Katy Trail.
There will live music and entertainment throughout the day; food trucks that cater to a range of tastes and dietary needs; a Kids Zone, that lets the kiddos burn off some energy with friends; and a Storyboard Procession that allows you to participate and join others in remembering their fallen heroes.
Event schedule:
Sunday, May 28:
12 PM: Event begins at Reverchon Park
12–7 PM: Kid Zone opens
3:45 PM: Opening ceremony
4 PM: Step off together to begin the 20-hour March
6 PM: Walk overnight on the Katy Trail
7:30 PM: Short film in the park
Monday, May 29:
10 AM: Gates open to the public
10 AM–1 PM: Kid Zone open
11:15 AM: Meet at the Katy Trail Ice House to participate in the Storyboard procession
11:30 AM: Closing ceremony
1 PM: Event ends
Free to participate, registration is required, donations are encouraged. Peer-to-peer fundraising goes toward strengthening nationwide services such as: counseling, adaptive training, suicide prevention, equine therapy, service dogs, job placements, transition, home improvements, education scholarships for children of the fallen, and more.
For more information visit: https://www.carrytheload.org/dallas-memorial-march/
