Musicfest for Vets - West Jefferson, NC

Join us for Musicfest for Vets honoring Ashe County Veterans and benefting NC Fisher Houses at Fort Bragg and Camp Lejeune.

When: Sat. May 20, 2023, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: Ashe County Civic Center 962 Mt. Jefferson Road West Jefferson , NC Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Presented by the New River Chapter of Military Officers Assocation of America and Piecemakers Quilt Guild. Come listen to music, honor local Veterans, and connect with the community.