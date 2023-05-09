Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Federal Military Spouse Employment Event - Virtual

This two-day virtual event will assist military spouses with navigating the Federal employment process.

When:

Mon. May 15, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Register

Welcome to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Federal Military Spouse Event.  This two-day event will educate and provide military spouses with the most accurate and up-to-date information on navigating the Federal employment process.  A panel of current Federal military spouses and HR practitioners will provide insight and strategies to assist military spouses in their federal job search. 

Monday, May 15: Become Familiar with the Federal Hiring Process (11:00 am –1:00 pm)

  • Myths vs. Facts
  • Flexibilities and authorities available when military spouses
  • Types of jobs across the Federal Government and Mission Critical Occupations
  • Connect your skills and abilities with the needs of an employer

Tuesday, May 16: Connecting with Top Talent (11:00 am –12:30 pm)

  • Connecting military spouses with information and resources: Panel Discussion
  • Marketing and branding yourself as a military spouse
  • Submitting your application to USAJOBS
  • Addressing challenges related to frequent relocations as a military spouse
  • Networking by making connections and building relationships
  • Resources that are available to help military spouses navigate the federal job application process

Mon. May 15, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Tue. May 16, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: