Federal Military Spouse Employment Event - Virtual

This two-day virtual event will assist military spouses with navigating the Federal employment process.

Welcome to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Federal Military Spouse Event. This two-day event will educate and provide military spouses with the most accurate and up-to-date information on navigating the Federal employment process. A panel of current Federal military spouses and HR practitioners will provide insight and strategies to assist military spouses in their federal job search.

Monday, May 15: Become Familiar with the Federal Hiring Process (11:00 am –1:00 pm)

Myths vs. Facts

Flexibilities and authorities available when military spouses

Types of jobs across the Federal Government and Mission Critical Occupations

Connect your skills and abilities with the needs of an employer

Tuesday, May 16: Connecting with Top Talent (11:00 am –12:30 pm)

Connecting military spouses with information and resources: Panel Discussion

Marketing and branding yourself as a military spouse

Submitting your application to USAJOBS

Addressing challenges related to frequent relocations as a military spouse

Networking by making connections and building relationships

Resources that are available to help military spouses navigate the federal job application process

