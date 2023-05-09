Federal Military Spouse Employment Event - Virtual
This two-day virtual event will assist military spouses with navigating the Federal employment process.
When:
Mon. May 15, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Welcome to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Federal Military Spouse Event. This two-day event will educate and provide military spouses with the most accurate and up-to-date information on navigating the Federal employment process. A panel of current Federal military spouses and HR practitioners will provide insight and strategies to assist military spouses in their federal job search.
Monday, May 15: Become Familiar with the Federal Hiring Process (11:00 am –1:00 pm)
- Myths vs. Facts
- Flexibilities and authorities available when military spouses
- Types of jobs across the Federal Government and Mission Critical Occupations
- Connect your skills and abilities with the needs of an employer
Tuesday, May 16: Connecting with Top Talent (11:00 am –12:30 pm)
- Connecting military spouses with information and resources: Panel Discussion
- Marketing and branding yourself as a military spouse
- Submitting your application to USAJOBS
- Addressing challenges related to frequent relocations as a military spouse
- Networking by making connections and building relationships
- Resources that are available to help military spouses navigate the federal job application process
