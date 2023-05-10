Women Veterans on Wall Street Happy Hour - San Francisco, CA

Join wVOWS and our hosts, Federal Home Loan of San Francisco and AmeriVet Securities, for a night of networking and fun!

When: Thu. Jun 1, 2023, 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm PT Where: Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco Suite 2700 333 Bush Street San Francisco , CA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Join wVOWS and our hosts, Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco and AmeriVet Securities, for a night of networking and fun in celebration of Women Veterans Day being right around the corner. We will have the opportunity to hear from women Veterans who have successfully made the transition into corporate America and learn about the different challenges, changes and opportunities that come along with the transition from military to civilian career.