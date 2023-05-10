Women Veterans on Wall Street Happy Hour - San Francisco, CA
When:
Thu. Jun 1, 2023, 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm PT
Where:
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco
Suite 2700
333 Bush Street
San Francisco , CA
Cost:
Free
Join wVOWS and our hosts, Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco and AmeriVet Securities, for a night of networking and fun in celebration of Women Veterans Day being right around the corner. We will have the opportunity to hear from women Veterans who have successfully made the transition into corporate America and learn about the different challenges, changes and opportunities that come along with the transition from military to civilian career.