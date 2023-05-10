Fort Rosecrans Memorial Day Ceremony - San Diego, CA
Memorial Day Program to Honor Fallen Service Members
When:
Mon. May 29, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm PT
Where:
Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery
1800 Cabrillo Memorial Dr
San Diego , CA
Cost:
Free
The Fort Rosecrans Memorial Day celebration is one of San Diego's largest and most celebrated memorials dedicated to our fighting men and women. On this day we honor all of our fallen soldiers and remember them for their ultimate sacrifice to our country.
The Fort Rosecrans Memorial Day Committee is comprised of War Veterans Organizations, their Auxiliaries and patriotic groups that have conducted the Memorial Services at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego for over 100 years.