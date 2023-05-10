The National Memorial Day Concert - Washington, D.C.

A Musical Tribute in Washington, D.C. Saluting America’s Military and Fallen Heroes. The concert on PBS premieres on the Sunday evening before Memorial Day at 8:00 p.m. ET.

When: Sun. May 28, 2023, 5:00 pm – 9:30 pm ET Where: West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Capitol Cir Washington , DC Cost: Free

The concert is held on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol and features live musical performances, the National Symphony Orchestra, and dramatic readings. It's a wonderful tribute to our fallen heroes and a great opportunity for tourists to experience something truly special. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Joint Chiefs of Staff also participate in the concert, offering their leadership perspective on the value and honor of military service and acknowledging the challenges that Veterans and their families face.

General Admission gates open at 5:00 p.m. The public will not be admitted to the West Lawn of the Capitol before that time. The gates are located at the southwest corner of the Capitol grounds. There are viewing areas for the use of guests with disabilities.

The PBS program is broadcast live at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT so that television viewers across the nation can enjoy the event together with hundreds of thousands of people on-site at the event. To be certain of the air time in your area, be sure check your local listings.

The livestream of the National Memorial Day Concert is available on this website, the National Memorial Day Concert Facebook page, the PBS YouTube channel and the PBS app.