2023 CFBNP Virtual Summit – Veteran Resiliency (2 Day Event)
Please join us for our 2023 VA Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships (CFBNP) Virtual Summit on May 17th & May 18th as we continue to serve a diverse Veteran population across the nation with this year’s theme; “VETERAN RESILIENCY.”
When:
Thu. May 18, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
We hope you can join us! Registration links are below.
Day 1 May 17, 2023 : Will feature a conversation with VA Leaders about VA Programs and Services and an Overview of VA Programs.
- LGBTQ+ Veterans Care • VA Center for Minority Veterans (CMV)
- VA Office of Rural Engagement (ORE) • VA Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE)
- The Warrior’s Journey (TWJ) • VA Home & Community Based Programs
- National VA Chaplain Service, Clinical Care and Professional Development
Day 2 May 18, 2023: Will feature a conversation with VA Leaders about VA programs and services, an overview of VA programs, and an overview of VA CFBNP partner resources for Veterans, their families and their beneficiaries.
- VA Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships (CFBNP) • Volunteers of America
- VA Office of Tribal Government Relations (OTGR)
- National Council of Churches (NCC)
- VA Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention (OMHSP)
- VA Center for Women Veterans (CWV)
- Salvation Army
- Veterans Health Administration Homeless Programs
- Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO)
- Women Veterans Small Business Initiative (WVSBI)
- Military Family Research Institute (MFRI), Purdue University
- Office of Veterans Business Development (SBA)
If you have any questions or require special accommodations, please contact Lillie.Mells@va.gov, (202) 873-5237 or William.Morales2@va.gov, (202) 461-0753