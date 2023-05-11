2023 CFBNP Virtual Summit – Veteran Resiliency (2 Day Event)

Please join us for our 2023 VA Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships (CFBNP) Virtual Summit on May 17th & May 18th as we continue to serve a diverse Veteran population across the nation with this year’s theme; “VETERAN RESILIENCY.”

Day 1 May 17, 2023 : Will feature a conversation with VA Leaders about VA Programs and Services and an Overview of VA Programs.

LGBTQ+ Veterans Care • VA Center for Minority Veterans (CMV)

VA Office of Rural Engagement (ORE) • VA Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE)

The Warrior’s Journey (TWJ) • VA Home & Community Based Programs

National VA Chaplain Service, Clinical Care and Professional Development

Day 2 May 18, 2023: Will feature a conversation with VA Leaders about VA programs and services, an overview of VA programs, and an overview of VA CFBNP partner resources for Veterans, their families and their beneficiaries.

VA Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships (CFBNP) • Volunteers of America

VA Office of Tribal Government Relations (OTGR)

National Council of Churches (NCC)

VA Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention (OMHSP)

VA Center for Women Veterans (CWV)

Salvation Army

Veterans Health Administration Homeless Programs

Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO)

Women Veterans Small Business Initiative (WVSBI)

Military Family Research Institute (MFRI), Purdue University

Office of Veterans Business Development (SBA)

If you have any questions or require special accommodations, please contact Lillie.Mells@va.gov, (202) 873-5237 or William.Morales2@va.gov, (202) 461-0753