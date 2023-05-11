Skip to Content
2023 CFBNP Virtual Summit – Veteran Resiliency (2 Day Event)

Please join us for our 2023 VA Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships (CFBNP) Virtual Summit on May 17th & May 18th as we continue to serve a diverse Veteran population across the nation with this year’s theme; “VETERAN RESILIENCY.”

When:

Thu. May 18, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Register

We hope you can join us! Registration links are below. 

Day 1 May 17, 2023 : Will feature a conversation with VA Leaders about VA Programs and Services and an Overview of VA Programs.

  •  LGBTQ+ Veterans Care • VA Center for Minority Veterans (CMV)
  • VA Office of Rural Engagement (ORE) • VA Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE)
  • The Warrior’s Journey (TWJ) • VA Home & Community Based Programs
  • National VA Chaplain Service, Clinical Care and Professional Development 

Day 2 May 18, 2023:  Will feature a conversation with VA Leaders about VA programs and services, an overview of VA programs, and an overview of VA CFBNP partner resources for Veterans, their families and their beneficiaries.

  • VA Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships (CFBNP) • Volunteers of America
  •  VA Office of Tribal Government Relations (OTGR)
  • National Council of Churches (NCC)
  • VA Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention (OMHSP)
  •  VA Center for Women Veterans (CWV)
  • Salvation Army
  • Veterans Health Administration Homeless Programs
  • Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO)
  • Women Veterans Small Business Initiative (WVSBI)
  • Military Family Research Institute (MFRI), Purdue University
  •  Office of Veterans Business Development (SBA) 

If you have any questions or require special accommodations, please contact Lillie.Mells@va.gov, (202) 873-5237 or William.Morales2@va.gov, (202) 461-0753 

