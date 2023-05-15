Memorial Day Ceremony - Springfield, MO

Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony

When: Sat. May 27, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Springfield National Cemetery 1702 East Seminole Street Springfield , MO Cost: Free Add to Calendar

VA is proud to host public Memorial Day commemoration ceremonies at more than 130 of our national cemeteries this Memorial Day weekend.

For any questions call: 417-881-9499

Can't attend? Honor Veterans online with the Veterans Legacy Memorial.

Veterans Legacy Memorial is a digital platform dedicated to the memory of the nearly 4.5 million Veterans. VLM interactive features allow you to post Tributes (comments), upload images, share your Veteran's military service timeline and achievements, biographical information, historical documents and more.

» Find Your Loved One