Seahawks Military Hiring and Resource Fair - Seattle, WA

The Seahawks Military Hiring and Resource Fair, powered by Boeing, is a one-day, in-person hiring event dedicated to our military community.

When: Tue. May 23, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT Where: Lumen Field - West Field Plaza 800 Occidental Ave South Seattle , WA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The event is open to all branches of service, active duty, Reservists, Veterans, family members and Department of Defense employees.

The event is open to all branches of service, active duty, Reservists, Veterans, family members and Department of Defense employees. Meet recruiters from 75 businesses and discover available resources from 25 support organizations from across the entire state of Washington. Practice your pitch to summarize your skills, experience and career goals. Have your resume available. You can print it on-site.

Connect with dozens of community organizations that offer resources to support you before, during and after your job search.

Check out full-time and part-time jobs.

Get help from WorkSource experts to: Update and improve your resume. Practice interviewing before you meet with recruiters.

Sign up to get a free laptop and cellphone. Stop by the Washington Department of Veterans Affairs booth to see if you qualify.

All pre-registered job seekers will be automatically entered in a drawing to win two free tickets to a Seahawks game.

Park for free or take public transportation. The event will be in West Field Plaza at Lumen Field. Park in the north lot at 221 S. King St., Seattle. Enter Lumen Field at the northwest gate, adjacent to the north parking lot. Learn how to get to Lumen Field by bus or light rail.