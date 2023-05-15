Walgreens May Military Discount

Memorial Day Discount: 20% off for military, Veterans, and their families - Offer valid thru 5/26 -5/29/23

Offer good for Veterans, military and their families from 5/26 thru 5/29/23 only, with myWalgreens® membership and proof of service. In-store offer only good in Walgreens or Duane Reade stores.

Discount not valid on: alcohol, charitable donations, clinic services, dairy, gift cards, items or services submitted to insurance for reimbursement or where otherwise limited by law, lottery tickets, magazines, money orders/transfers, newspapers, pharmacy items or services, Prescription Savings Club membership fee,

prescriptions, pseudoephedrine or ephedrine products, sales tax, stamps or tobacco.

Offer is not combinable with buy 1 get 1 free, buy 1 get 1 50% off or buy 2 get 3rd free. Offer does not apply to bulk orders, back-ordered items and out-of-stock items.

Stay up to date on vaccines - Schedule your appointment at: Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine

Vaccines either covered by insurance or government assistance. Vaccines subject to availability.

State-, age- and health-related restrictions may apply.

View other times for this event