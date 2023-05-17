Skip to Content
Veteran Resource Fair & Meet the Experts - Erie, PA

Veterans and their families are invited to an all-inclusive, FREE Veteran resource event featuring VA services and additional Veteran service organizations.

When:

Sat. Jun 17, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Zem Zem Shrine Club

2525 West 38th Street

Erie , PA

Cost:

Free

Veteran Resource Fair & Meet the Experts

  • Erie VA Medical Center Health Care Clinicians (free blood pressure screenings for Veterans eligible for VA care)
  • VA Eligibility & Enrollment Representatives
  • VA Behavioral Health Clinic Staff
  • VA Women’s Health Program
  • VA Post-9/11Military2VA
  • PACT Act Resources 
  • Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Representatives (Information regarding claims and benefits)
  • Erie Vet Center (readjustment counseling to combat Veterans)
  • Community Veteran Service Officers (assist Veterans in filing claims)
  • PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
  • and more! 

Breakout Sessions

  • PACT Act Claims - Navigating expanded VA health care

  • Women's Health Program - Protecting Moms Who Serve Act and Service Act

  • Behavioral Health

  • Whole Health - complementary alternative medicine

Enroll for VA Health Care

If you served in the military, you may be eligible for VA health care. Bring your DD-214 to speak with an eligibility representative.

