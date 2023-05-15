#ToxicExposure Chat: New Benefits Eligibility for Veterans Exposed to Toxins

#ToxicExposure Chat: Instagram Live on how the PACT Act Expands Benefits Eligibility

More Veterans are eligible for VA benefits now! Need to know how eligibility for benefits has recently expanded? The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. This law helps us provide generations of Veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve. Tune in to this Instagram Live event as Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) teams up with experts from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs on May 25 at 2:30 pm ET.

How to join the event:

Prior to the event, follow Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) and Department of Veterans Affairs on Instagram.

Open Instagram a few minutes before the event.

Sign in to your account and click on the home icon.

When the live broadcast begins a ring will appear around the WWP profile picture with the word Live .

. Tap or click this to view the video.

You can view the broadcast on the Instagram App or on Instagram.com. See you on Instagram!