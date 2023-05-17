Memorial Day Ceremony Honoring Veterans Who Died By Suicide - Tampa, FL

9th Annual Special Memorial Day Ceremony

When: Sat. May 27, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm ET Where: American Legion Post 5 3810 West Kennedy Blvd Tampa , FL Cost: Free

Veterans Counseling Veterans (VCV) is having this event to provide a safe space during Memorial Day to those who lost a Veteran or First Responder to suicide.

Honor SPC Zachary Charles Moore (1994-2017) with Gold Star mother Jeanette Nazario.

