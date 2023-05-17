Skip to Content
Memorial Day Ceremony Honoring Veterans Who Died By Suicide - Tampa, FL

9th Annual Special Memorial Day Ceremony

When:

Sat. May 27, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm ET

Where:

American Legion Post 5

3810 West Kennedy Blvd

Tampa , FL

Cost:

Free

Veterans Counseling Veterans (VCV) is having this event to provide a safe space during Memorial Day to those who lost a Veteran or First Responder to suicide. 

Honor SPC Zachary Charles Moore (1994-2017) with Gold Star mother Jeanette Nazario.

VCV's Contact Information:

You can also find VCV on:

For more information:

