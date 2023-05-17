Memorial Day Ceremony Honoring Veterans Who Died By Suicide - Tampa, FL
9th Annual Special Memorial Day Ceremony
When:
Sat. May 27, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm ET
Where:
American Legion Post 5
3810 West Kennedy Blvd
Tampa , FL
Cost:
Free
Veterans Counseling Veterans (VCV) is having this event to provide a safe space during Memorial Day to those who lost a Veteran or First Responder to suicide.
Honor SPC Zachary Charles Moore (1994-2017) with Gold Star mother Jeanette Nazario.
VCV's Contact Information:
- 407- 516- 8398
- info@vetscounselingvets.org
You can also find VCV on:
