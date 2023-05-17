Memorial Day Ceremony Honoring Negro World War Veterans - Tampa, FL
100 Year Commemoration Ceremony
When:
Tue. May 30, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Memorial Park Cemetery
2225 E Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Tampa , FL
Cost:
Free
Veterans Counseling Veterans Inc., in partnership with Gamma Eta Sigma invites you to the 100th year Commemoration for the Dedication of the Florida Negro Veteran.
VCV's Contact Information:
- 407- 516- 8398
- info@vetscounselingvets.org
- ellsworth@vetscounselingvets.org
You can also find VCV on:
