Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Memorial Day Ceremony Honoring Negro World War Veterans - Tampa, FL

100 Year Commemoration Ceremony

When:

Tue. May 30, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Memorial Park Cemetery

2225 E Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Tampa , FL

Cost:

Free

Veterans Counseling Veterans Inc., in partnership with Gamma Eta Sigma invites you to the 100th year Commemoration for the Dedication of the Florida Negro Veteran. 

