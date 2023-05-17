Memorial Day Ceremony Honoring Negro World War Veterans - Tampa, FL

100 Year Commemoration Ceremony

When: Tue. May 30, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Memorial Park Cemetery 2225 E Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Tampa , FL Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Veterans Counseling Veterans Inc., in partnership with Gamma Eta Sigma invites you to the 100th year Commemoration for the Dedication of the Florida Negro Veteran.

