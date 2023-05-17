Team RWB Memorial Miles - Glencoe, ID
When:
Fri. May 26, 2023, 9:00 am – 10:00 am MT
Where:
Veterans' Memorial Park
299 Park Ave
Glencoe , ID
Cost:
Free
Join Team RWB to honor those killed during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Freedom's Sentinel by moving (run or walk) as far as possible in 41 min and 2 seconds. That's one second per service member killed in support of the War in Afghanistan.
For any questions email:
Memorial Miles — Team Red, White & Blue (teamrwb.org)
