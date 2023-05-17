Skip to Content
Team RWB Memorial Miles - Bay City, MI

Join the nation’s leading health and wellness community for veterans.

When:

Fri. May 26, 2023, 6:00 am – 7:00 am ET

Where:

"Operation Dustoff" Memorial

Veterans Memorial Park

Bay City , MI

Cost:

Free

Join Team RWB to honor those killed during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Freedom's Sentinel by moving (run or walk) as far as possible in 41 min and 2 seconds. That's one second per service member killed in support of the War in Afghanistan. 

For any questions email: dave.wallace@teamrwb.org

 Memorial Miles — Team Red, White & Blue (teamrwb.org)

