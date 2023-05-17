Skip to Content
Military Survivor Seminar and Good Grief Camp - Arlington, VA

TAPS National Military Survivor Seminar: In-Person or Virtual (May 25th - May 29th)

When:

Fri. May 26, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Repeats

Where:

Crystal Gateway Marriott

1700 Richmond Hwy

Arlington , VA

Cost:

Free

Whether you recently lost your hero, have lived many years without them or are somewhere in between, the TAPS National Military Survivor Seminar is designed to meet you where you are in your grief journey.

We're bringing together peer professionals, subject matter experts, mental health clinicians, and TAPS Peer Mentors and volunteers to provide you with opportunities to grow and heal.

Our TAPS Seminar faculty members are leaders in the field of grief and loss, suicide, traumatic loss and bereavement and will facilitate a rich learning environment to help you gain coping skills and tools to continue your loved one’s legacy.

Click for seminar schedule https://www.taps.org/events/2023/seminar-national/event-schedule/#seminar

Contact: 800-959-TAPS (8277)

Fri. May 26, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Sat. May 27, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Sun. May 28, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Mon. May 29, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Last updated: