Military Survivor Seminar and Good Grief Camp - Arlington, VA
TAPS National Military Survivor Seminar: In-Person or Virtual (May 25th - May 29th)
When:
Fri. May 26, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Repeats
Where:
Crystal Gateway Marriott
1700 Richmond Hwy
Arlington , VA
Cost:
Free
- In Person- Registration: https://www.tapsconnected.org/Portal/event/RegistrantList?eventID=3044&_ga=2.39414502.416131985.1684347741-165650197.1684347741
- Virtual Workshop Registration: https://www.tapsconnected.org/Portal/event/RegistrantList?eventID=3045&_ga=2.43200224.416131985.1684347741-165650197.1684347741
Whether you recently lost your hero, have lived many years without them or are somewhere in between, the TAPS National Military Survivor Seminar is designed to meet you where you are in your grief journey.
We're bringing together peer professionals, subject matter experts, mental health clinicians, and TAPS Peer Mentors and volunteers to provide you with opportunities to grow and heal.
Our TAPS Seminar faculty members are leaders in the field of grief and loss, suicide, traumatic loss and bereavement and will facilitate a rich learning environment to help you gain coping skills and tools to continue your loved one’s legacy.
Click for seminar schedule https://www.taps.org/events/2023/seminar-national/event-schedule/#seminar
Contact: 800-959-TAPS (8277)
Fri. May 26, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Sat. May 27, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Sun. May 28, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Mon. May 29, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar