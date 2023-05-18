Honoring National Military Appreciation Month - Baltimore, MD

SBA VetCert Program Overview - Virtual Event

Join the SBA Baltimore District Office as we commemorate National Military Appreciation Month. The SBA BDO is hosting a webinar that will cover SBA's new Veteran Small Business Certification (VetCert) program.

T﻿he VetCert program authorizes Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSBs) to compete for set-aside contracts and receive sole-source awards across the federal government. Certified Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (VOSBs) have the opportunity to pursue set-aside contracts and receive sole-source awards from the VA under the VA's Vets First program.

The SBA BDO's Veterans Business Development Officer will be discussing how to apply for certification, certification benefits, eligibility requirements, and program changes due to the program transfer from the VA to the SBA at the start of 2023. Additionally, there will be time at the end of the webinar to ask any questions that you may have.

Contact Caroline Henson for more information: