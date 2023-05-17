Team RWB Memorial Miles - Oak Ridge, TN
Join the Nation’s Leading Health and Wellness Community for Veterans.
When:
Wed. May 31, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET
Where:
100 Melton Lake Peninsula
Oak Ridge , TN
Cost:
Free
Join Team RWB to honor those killed during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Freedom's Sentinel by moving (run or walk) as far as possible in 41 min and 2 seconds. That's one second per service member killed in support of the War in Afghanistan.
For any questions email: angela.adams@teamrwb.org
Memorial Miles — Team Red, White & Blue (teamrwb.org)See more events