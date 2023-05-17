Memorial Day Event - Salem, OR

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs will host a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Oregon World War II Memorial on May 29th.

When: Mon. May 29, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT Where: Oregon WWII Memorial - Oregon State Capitol Park 155 Waverly St NE Salem , OR Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The event will honor the nation’s fallen service members and include remarks from ODVA Deputy Director Dr. Nakeia Council Daniels, Veteran leaders and state dignitaries, along with a color guard ceremony, performance of the national anthem, and the laying of a wreath followed by the playing of “Taps.”

The statewide event will be emceed by ODVA LGBTQ+ Veterans Coordinator and Iraq War Marine Veteran Ian Michael. It will also include guest speakers who served during Operation Iraqi Freedom in remembrance of the fallen soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coast Guard members who did not return home to Oregon, as this year observes the 20th anniversary of the start of the Iraq War.

The Oregon WWII Memorial is located on the corner of Cottage and Court Street Northeast. Limited seating will be available. Attendees are welcome to bring their own seating for the park setting and are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather.

For those unable to attend in-person, the event will also be livestreamed beginning at 11 a.m. on ODVA’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/odvavet.

For more information or inquiries, contact William McLaughlin : 971- 388 - 9886