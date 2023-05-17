Skip to Content
Team RWB Memorial Miles - Huntsville, AL

Join the Nation’s Leading Health and Wellness Community for Veterans.

When:

Mon. May 29, 2023, 8:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Where:

Church Street

Huntsville , AL

Cost:

Free

Join Team RWB to honor those killed during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Freedom's Sentinel by moving (run or walk) as far as possible in 41 min and 2 seconds. That's one second per service member killed in support of the War in Afghanistan. 

There are start two times for this event:

  • 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. CT - 10K Run
  • 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. CT - 5K Run

For any questions email: robert.barnett@teamrwb.org

 Memorial Miles — Team Red, White & Blue (teamrwb.org)

