Team RWB Memorial Miles - Huntsville, AL
Join the Nation’s Leading Health and Wellness Community for Veterans.
When:
Mon. May 29, 2023, 8:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Where:
Church Street
Huntsville , AL
Cost:
Free
Join Team RWB to honor those killed during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Freedom's Sentinel by moving (run or walk) as far as possible in 41 min and 2 seconds. That's one second per service member killed in support of the War in Afghanistan.
There are start two times for this event:
- 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. CT - 10K Run
- 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. CT - 5K Run
For any questions email: robert.barnett@teamrwb.org
