Team RWB Memorial Miles - Fairbanks, AK
When:
Sat. May 27, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm AKT
Where:
Pioneer Park Wilderness Pavilion
1101 Peger Rd
Fairbanks , AK
Cost:
Free
Join Team RWB to honor those killed during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Freedom's Sentinel by moving (run or walk) as far as possible in 41 min and 2 seconds. That's one second per service member killed in support of the War in Afghanistan.
For any questions email: ron.oliver@teamrwb.org
