Team RWB Memorial Miles - Ocean Springs, MS
When:
Thu. Jun 1, 2023, 7:15 pm – 8:15 pm CT
Where:
100 Front Beach- Ocean Springs Yatch Club
Ocean Springs , MS
Cost:
Free
Join Team RWB to honor those killed during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Freedom's Sentinel by moving (run or walk) as far as possible in 41 min and 2 seconds. That's one second per service member killed in support of the War in Afghanistan.
For any questions email: tyler.onolan@teamrwb.org
