Memorial Day Concert - Fairhope, AL

Annual concert to remember and honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

When: Mon. May 29, 2023, 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm CT Where: Henry George Bluff Park County Road 98 Fairhope , AL Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

The Memorial Day Concert will be held at Henry George Bluff Park in Fairhope, overlooking Mobile Bay. We salute the men and women that served and made the ultimate sacrifice for our country in military service. Enjoy Patriotic tunes and fan favorites under the trees and stars. Bring your blanket, chair and a picnic to compete for the best picnic award!

Organized by: Baldwin Pops, Inc