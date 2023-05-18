Veterans Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony - Lewes, DE

Honoring Veterans and Active Military Members

When: Mon. May 29, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ET Where: Behind the Lewes Presbyterian Church parking lot Schley Avenue Lewes , DE Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

The parade will begin at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Schley Avenue (behind the Lewes Presbyterian Church parking lot), and will proceed to Savannah Road, travel over the canal toward the beach, and end at Post 17.



A Memorial Day Ceremony will begin at approximately 1:00 p.m. in the Pavilion; all are welcome.

Active service-members and Veterans are encouraged to participate; you may walk or ride, just smile and wave!



Please contact Murt Foos at 301-706-0213 or murtfoos@yahoo.com if you are interested in being in the parade or know a Veteran whom you wish to honor this year.

https://www.leweschamber.com/event/2023-annual-lewes-memorial-day-parade