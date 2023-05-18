Memorial Day Service - Huntsville, AL
HCB Performance at Huntsville's Memorial Day Ceremony
When:
Mon. May 29, 2023, 10:30 am – 11:30 am CT
Where:
Huntsville Veterans Park
200 Monroe Street
Huntsville , AL
Cost:
Free
The Huntsville Concert Band is honored to be invited to play prior to the Memorial Day Ceremony on May 29th at 10:15 a.m. The Memorial Day service will begin at 11:00 a.m. This service will provide families and friends the opportunity to honor our Veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Guests should be on the grounds by 10:30 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.