Memorial Day Service - Huntsville, AL

When: Mon. May 29, 2023, 10:30 am – 11:30 am CT Where: Huntsville Veterans Park 200 Monroe Street Huntsville , AL Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The Huntsville Concert Band is honored to be invited to play prior to the Memorial Day Ceremony on May 29th at 10:15 a.m. The Memorial Day service will begin at 11:00 a.m. This service will provide families and friends the opportunity to honor our Veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Guests should be on the grounds by 10:30 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

