Memorial Day Parade - Scarborough, ME

Performance by the Scarborough High School Band

When: Mon. May 29, 2023, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET Where: Town of Scarborough, Maine 259 US Route 1 Scarborough , ME Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

The Scarborough High School Band is scheduled to march in the 2023 Scarborough Memorial Day Parade on May 29th.



Event traditionally includes marching from the school onto Gorham Road, then a right turn onto US Route 1 for a parade to the Maine Veterans Home. The band traditional plays the National Anthem, a patriotic-based composition, then sounds "Taps."

Hosted By: Scarborough Band Boosters