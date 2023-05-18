Memorial Day Ceremony - Honolulu, HI

72nd Annual Mayor's Memorial Day Ceremony

When: Mon. May 29, 2023, 8:30 am – 9:30 am HT Where: National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Puowaina) 2177 Puowaina Drive Honolulu , HI Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The 72nd Annual Mayor's Memorial Day Ceremony will return to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Pūowaina (Punchbowl) to honor and remember those who made the final full measure of devotion while serving in the Armed Forces.

Following WWII, Pūowaina was designated the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific with the first Memorial Day Ceremony held within the crater in 1949. Since that first humble ceremony, City and County of Honolulu has been honored to work with numerous Veteran, community, and educational organizations to help facilitate this time-honored tradition.