Memorial Day Service - Peabody, MA
A service to honor and remember Veterans and active military members that have passed.
When:
Sun. May 28, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Puritan Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery & Crematory
185 Lake Street
Peabody , MA
Cost:
Free
We are honored to have Rep. Thomas Walsh of Peabody as our lead speaker this year. Rep. Walsh will also be joined by speaker Steve Patten of Peabody Veterans Services. The event will include local readers, a raising of the Flag, the Peabody Police Honor Guard, Beverly JROTC Color Guard, and the Peabody Veterans Memorial High School Air Force JROTC Drill Team, as they perform a rifle drill and dedicate the Veterans' Wreath.
The event is held outdoors, rain or shine, at the Veterans' Flag Circle at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park.
Please send inquiries to Info@puritanlawn.com or follow Facebook.com/puritanlawncemetery for more information.