Memorial Day Service - Peabody, MA

A service to honor and remember Veterans and active military members that have passed.

When: Sun. May 28, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Puritan Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery & Crematory 185 Lake Street Peabody , MA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

W﻿e are honored to have Rep. Thomas Walsh of Peabody as our lead speaker this year. Rep. Walsh will also be joined by speaker Steve Patten of Peabody Veterans Services. T﻿he event will include local readers, a raising of the Flag, the Peabody Police Honor Guard, Beverly JROTC Color Guard, and the Peabody Veterans Memorial High School Air Force JROTC Drill Team, as they perform a rifle drill and dedicate the Veterans' Wreath.

T﻿he event is held outdoors, rain or shine, at the Veterans' Flag Circle at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park.

P﻿lease send inquiries to Info@puritanlawn.com or follow Facebook.com/puritanlawncemetery for more information.