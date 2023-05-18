Memorial Day Flag Garden - Boston, MA

Signature Community Building Event: May 25 – May 29, 2023, Soldiers & Sailors Monument

When: Thu. May 25, 2023, 6:00 am – 7:00 am ET Repeats Where: Soldiers & Sailors Monument of Boston Common 139 Tremont Street Boston , MA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Since 2010, hundreds of volunteers have created a majestic garden of flags on Boston Common for Memorial Day weekend. The flags planted every year at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument represent every brave Massachusetts service member who gave his or her life defending our country since the Revolutionary War. The completed garden is a breathtaking tribute to the true meaning of Memorial Day and a powerful message of community support to the families of these fallen heroes that their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

At this time, our Memorial Day Flag Garden is planned to be on display at the Soldiers & Sailors Monument of Boston Common in 2023 from May 25 – May 29. These plans may be updated as our community manages and responds to the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic. All visitors to the Flag Garden are asked to review current city and state COVID-19 safety regulations prior to their visit to the Flag Garden.

