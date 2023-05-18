Memorial Day Ceremony and Community Picnic- Bow, NH
Memorial Day Commemoration Event
When:
Mon. May 29, 2023, 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm ET
Where:
Bow Gazebo
1 Knox Road
Bow , NH
Cost:
Free
The Bow Community's Men's Club invites all to a the Annual Memorial Day Ceremony and Community Picnic. The Memorial Day Ceremony will be at the Gazebo and will start at 4:30 p.m. There will be a community picnic after the ceremony.
The picnic will include: Sausage and peppers, cheeseburgers and hotdogs, potato salad, beans, and bottled water.
A shuttle bus will be provided from Memorial School starting at 4:00 p.m. Bring your chairs and blankets!
Contact information
- 603-223-3910
- tlindquist@bownh.gov