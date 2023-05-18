Memorial Day Ceremony and Community Picnic- Bow, NH

Memorial Day Commemoration Event

The Bow Community's Men's Club invites all to a the Annual Memorial Day Ceremony and Community Picnic. The Memorial Day Ceremony will be at the Gazebo and will start at 4:30 p.m. There will be a community picnic after the ceremony.

The picnic will include: Sausage and peppers, cheeseburgers and hotdogs, potato salad, beans, and bottled water.

A shuttle bus will be provided from Memorial School starting at 4:00 p.m. Bring your chairs and blankets!

Contact information