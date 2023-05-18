Skip to Content
Memorial Day Ceremony and Community Picnic- Bow, NH

Memorial Day Commemoration Event

When:

Mon. May 29, 2023, 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm ET

Where:

Bow Gazebo

1 Knox Road

Bow , NH

Cost:

Free

The Bow Community's Men's Club invites all to a the Annual Memorial Day Ceremony and Community Picnic.  The Memorial Day Ceremony will be at the Gazebo and will start at 4:30 p.m.  There will be a community picnic after the ceremony. 

The picnic will include: Sausage and peppers, cheeseburgers and hotdogs, potato salad, beans, and bottled water. 

A shuttle bus will be provided from Memorial School starting at 4:00 p.m.  Bring your chairs and blankets!

