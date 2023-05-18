Memorial Day Parade - Hopkinton, NH

The Memorial Day parade is taking place in Hopkinton Village. The parade will include the Veterans from the VFW and American Legion Post 81, Antique cars, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and youth sports teams. Guests of honor include members of the Contoocook VFW.

The parade will follow a short route along Main Street in Hopkinton, pausing at the Civil War Park and at Old Hopkinton Cemetery before returning to Harold Martin School for brief remarks and music performed by the Hopkinton Town Band.

Veterans who cannot walk for health reasons can ride in one of the cars with advance notice. Veterans do not need to wear a uniform. Family members may also join the parade carrying the burial flag of a deceased service- member.

If you know of a Veteran who would like to march in the parade, please contact Rob Dapice.

Contact Information:

https://www.hopkinton-nh.gov/sites/g/files/vyhlif716/f/news/2023_memorial_day_flier_hop_village.pdf