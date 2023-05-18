Memorial Day Ceremony - Hailey, ID

Remember the Fallen, Honor their Service and Sacrifice, and cherish your Freedom.

Please join as we pay our heartfelt tribute to the brave men and women who have served our country and protected our freedom. We will come together to honor our Veterans, active military personnel, and those who are tirelessly working to keep us safe. We are incredibly grateful for their unwavering commitment and sacrifice.

Leading up to the ceremony, on Friday, May 26th, 2023, we will be decorating over 430 veterans’ graves with flags and carnations. This solemn tradition is a way for us to show our appreciation for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. Additionally, we will place a Memorial wreath on the Blaine County Veterans monument in the cemetery.

While masks are optional, we encourage everyone to take any necessary precautions to stay safe and healthy.

We will keep you up to date on the ceremony, including the event schedule and other important details. Looking forward to gathering to celebrate our Veterans and first responder community.

For more information: