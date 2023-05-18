Memorial Day Ceremony - Nampa, ID

Community Invited to Memorial Day Ceremony on May 29, 2023.

When: Mon. May 29, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am MT Where: Veteran's Loop Kohlerlawn Cemetery 76 6th Street North Nampa , ID Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The City of Nampa will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at Veteran’s Loop in Kohlerlawn Cemetery. This ceremony is to honor the men and women of Nampa who served in our country’s military, as well as those who gave their lives for our freedoms.

Memorial Day Ceremony Program Schedule:

Welcome – David Ferdinand

Bag Pipes – Lloyd Blackstone, joined by Veterans, Troop 112 Honor Guard, Captain Art Jackson Young Marines, and Legion Riders

Placement of Flags around the gravesite of "The Unknown" – Legion Riders

Presentation of the Colors and Pledge of Allegiance – Troop 112 Honor Guard

National Anthem – Patti Syme

Opening Prayer – Councilman Darl Bruner

American Legion Riders – History of the American Legion Treasure Valley Riders, Mark Person

Special Music – Obadiah Neasham

Keynote Speaker – Todd Carlson

Special Music – Obadiah Neasham

Laying of the Wreath – Ee-dah-how Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR)

Three Rifle Volley – United States Air Force Honor Guard

Taps – SGT Larre Robertson

Closing Prayer – Sandi Guerra

Laying of the Wreath - American Legion Treasure Valley Riders

Parking will be available in designated areas. For more information, please call 208-468-5797.