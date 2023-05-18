Memorial Day Ceremony - Nampa, ID
Community Invited to Memorial Day Ceremony on May 29, 2023.
When:
Mon. May 29, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am MT
Where:
Veteran's Loop
Kohlerlawn Cemetery
76 6th Street North
Nampa , ID
Cost:
Free
The City of Nampa will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at Veteran’s Loop in Kohlerlawn Cemetery. This ceremony is to honor the men and women of Nampa who served in our country’s military, as well as those who gave their lives for our freedoms.
Memorial Day Ceremony Program Schedule:
- Welcome – David Ferdinand
- Bag Pipes – Lloyd Blackstone, joined by Veterans, Troop 112 Honor Guard, Captain Art Jackson Young Marines, and Legion Riders
- Placement of Flags around the gravesite of "The Unknown" – Legion Riders
- Presentation of the Colors and Pledge of Allegiance – Troop 112 Honor Guard
- National Anthem – Patti Syme
- Opening Prayer – Councilman Darl Bruner
- American Legion Riders – History of the American Legion Treasure Valley Riders, Mark Person
- Special Music – Obadiah Neasham
- Keynote Speaker – Todd Carlson
- Special Music – Obadiah Neasham
- Laying of the Wreath – Ee-dah-how Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR)
- Three Rifle Volley – United States Air Force Honor Guard
- Taps – SGT Larre Robertson
- Closing Prayer – Sandi Guerra
- Laying of the Wreath - American Legion Treasure Valley Riders
Parking will be available in designated areas. For more information, please call 208-468-5797.
