Memorial Day Commemoration - Vergennes, VT

Honoring & Remembering All Who Served

The Memorial Day parade will take place on Monkton Road, Main Street, South Maple Street, Victory Street, Green Street and the City Green. Roads will be closed during the parade. After, a ceremony honoring our service men and women will be held in the park. The parade marshal this year is Karlene Devine. A chicken barbeque will be held at American Legion Post # 14 from 12:00 noon until they are sold out.

Please do not park at the High School.

For more information or questions, please email Martha DeGraaf at marsulli75@gmail.com.

https://www.vergennesdowntown.org/memorial-day-parade/