Memorial Day Parade - Winooski, VT
Memorial Day Commemoration
When:
Sat. May 27, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Winooski School District
60 Normand Street
Winooski , VT
Cost:
Free
This event is hosted by the Winooski Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1767, Winooski Regular Veterans Association Post #514, and the City of Winooski.
The parade will start at the Winooski School District on 60 Normand Street, and head all the way down Main Street to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) on 6 Maple Street. Following the parade, join the ceremony to honor our fallen Veterans and enjoy a community BBQ.
Contact the VFW:
- 802-655- 9832
https://www.winooskivt.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1252