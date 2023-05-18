Memorial Day Ceremony - Salt Lake City, UT

Remember and Honor the Sacrifices of Our Fallen Heroes.

When: Mon. May 29, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am MT Where: Utah State Capitol 350 State Street Salt Lake City , UT Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs invite you to join for a very special Memorial Day Ceremony on the South steps of the Utah Capitol Building. This year’s ceremony promises to be a truly memorable event where we will pay our deepest respects to the fallen heroes who have sacrificed everything in service of our country.

The event will feature remarks from Governor Cox and U.S. Representative Blake Moore along with a special musical performance and a 21 gun salute by the Utah National Guard. We also will be displaying a wreath and flags for the community to visit and remember those who gave their lives to protect our nation and its freedoms.

Contact: (801) 326-2372