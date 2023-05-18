Memorial Day Program - West Valley City, UT

Flag Raising Ceremony and Guest Speaker Mayor Karen Lang

When: Mon. May 29, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am MT Where: Valley View Funeral Home and Memorial Park 4335 West 4100 South West Valley City , UT Cost: Free Add to Calendar

We would love you to join us for our Memorial Day program. The program begins at our flagpole for a flag raising and wreath laying ceremony by the Salt Lake Sheriffs Honor Guard. We will then go inside to our chapel where we will hear from West Valley City Mayor Karen Lang.

Following the program, hotdogs will be served, face painting will be available, and the bagpipers will be wandering our memorial parks.

Contact: 801-969-1081