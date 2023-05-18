Memorial Day Parade - Norwich, CT

Commemoration Ceremony

The City of Norwich and the Norwich Area Veterans Council (partnered with GNACC) wish to invite you to participate in the Annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday at noon. The Parade starts in the front of St. Patrick’s Cathedral and continues down Broadway to the Monument Area of Chelsea Parade. The Ceremony will start immediately after the Parade. Everyone is welcome to stay for the ceremony at Chelsea Parade. This is a tribute to those who made the supreme sacrifice. We welcome all who wish to join our several Veterans groups in this tribute.

Please contact Billy for more information:

https://web.norwichchamber.com/events/NORWICH-CT-MEMORIAL-DAY-PARADE-COMMEMORATIVE-CEREMONY-7355/details