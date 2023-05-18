Memorial Day Celebration - Hamden, CT

Please join us as we remember and honor all those who sacrificed so we could exercise and enjoy the many freedoms we have.

Memorial Day Parade will start at Hamden High School and will continue north along Dixwell Avenue to Hamden Middle School. The parade will serve as a tribute to the sacrifices of our Veterans, and as a source of pride to our citizens. Hamden’s Memorial Day Parade Military Grand Marshal is Tyrone Mitchell, retired Captain of the US Air Force, Armament/Nuclear Munitions Specialist.

The Remembrance Ceremony at Hamden Middle School will begin immediately following the parade. It will be held inside the Hamden Middle School Veterans Memorial Auditorium. The ceremony will feature remarks from the Veterans Commission, Mayor Garrett, and other guests. Wreaths will then be placed outside at the Veterans Monument. It will commemorate the true meaning of the day, remembering those who have lost their lives in service to their country.

Contact for more information: mdp@hamden.com;