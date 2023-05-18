Memorial Day Ceremony - Fort Mill, SC

Join the Town of Fort Mill as we honor all those who died while serving in the United States Military

When: Mon. May 29, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET Where: Unity Cemetery 303 Tom Hall Street Fort Mill , SC Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The event will be begin with a welcome and introductory message from Fort Mill Mayor Guynn Savage, followed by a ceremonial program from American Legion Post 43. This will include the Posting of Colors, Laying of the Wreath, Rifle Volley and Taps and Retirement of Colors. The ceremony will also include the National Anthem and other special music. Parking is available at Fort Mill Utilities Department, 131 E. Elliott St., near the cemetery.

We are inviting the public to submit names of Veterans they would like to honor who died while serving in the U.S. Military. There will be a limited number accepted due to time constraints. Email your names, including rank of service, to Events Coordinator Jacona Hester at jhester@fortmillsc.gov by Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

The ceremony will be recorded and available later for viewing on the Town's YouTube Channel (@fortmilltv).