Memorial Day Concert - Charleston, SC

Memorial Day 2023 Concert

Join the combined Charleston Concert Band and Columbia Community Band as they present their annual Memorial Day Concert. This patriotic program honors all those who made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve our freedom. Bring your folding chair and stake out a spot to enjoy music that represents the best of America!

Contact: info@charlestonconcertband.org

https://charlestonconcertband.org/concerts/2023/5/29/memorial-day-2023-concert