Memorial Day Program - Sioux Falls, SD

SDDVA Memorial Day Program at South Dakota Veterans Cemetery

When: Mon. May 29, 2023, 8:30 am – 9:30 am CT Where: South Dakota Veterans Cemetery 25965 477th Avenue Sioux Falls , SD Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will host a Memorial Day program to remember great and brave Americans - to recognize their valor and rejoice in the blessings their bravery has secured.

Major General (Ret) Tim Reisch will serve as the keynote speaker. Reisch has served a life of public service, including serving as sheriff of Miner County, deputy secretary and secretary of the South Dakota Department of Corrections, adjutant general of the South Dakota National Guard, Veterans service officer in Miner County, and state legislator in District 8.

Because seating is limited, attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs with them.

Contact: audry.ricketts@state.sd.us