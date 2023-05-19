Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony - Lawrenceville, NJ

The Lawrence Township annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

When: Sat. May 27, 2023, 10:00 pm – 12:00 pm ET Where: Lawrence High School 78 Lewisville Road Lawrence Township Lawrenceville , NJ Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The Lawrence Township annual Memorial Day Parade parade will begin at Lawrence High School and proceed to Veterans Park. From the American Revolution up to present day conflicts, the parade honors those men and women who lost their lives in military service to our country. Lawrence Township non-profit organizations, sports organizations, marching bands, antique cars, car groups, military groups and school groups are encouraged to participate and march along with Veterans.

Spectators are encouraged to gather along the route. The parade route will begin at the Lawrence Township High School Parking Lot to Princeton Pike to Darrah Lane to Birchwood Knoll to Berwyn Place.

The ceremony at Veterans Park will feature music from the Lawrence Township Community Band, a cannon salute and wreath-laying. All Veterans who participate in the parade will receive a Lawrence Township Veterans Hat in recognition of, and appreciation for, their service.

Free hot dogs and water will be served by the Lawrence Township Recreation Advisory Committee at Veterans Park after the ceremony.

Contact the Lawrence Township Recreation Department at recreation@lawrencetwp.com or 609-844-7067

https://www.lawrencetwp.com/departments/recreation