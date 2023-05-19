Memorial Day Parade and Celebration - Lincoln, RI

Memorial Day Post Parade Celebration at Chase Farm Park

Join the Friends of Hearthside and the Town of Lincoln for the annual Memorial Day Parade at the corner of Higginson Avenue and Smithfield Avenue as it winds its way through town and Great Road, concluding at Chase Farm Park around noon.

The post-parade celebration starting immediately after the parade includes a live band, food trucks, and fun for the whole family. Stop by the schoolhouse and learn more about our historic sites at the Great Road Heritage Campus from our volunteers dressed in historic attire.

Phone: (401) 726-0597

Email: info@hearthsidehouse.org