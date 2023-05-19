Memorial Day Ceremony - Las Vegas, NV
Honor and Remember Ceremony
When:
Mon. May 29, 2023, 9:00 am – 10:00 am PT
Where:
Lake Sahara South Park
8708 Carlitas Joy Ct
Las Vegas , NV
Cost:
Free
The 21st Annual Lakes Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at at the Lakes South Park between Sahara and Desert Inn North-South and Durango and Ft. Apache East -West. Memorial Day is a special day where honor and remember with humility and gratitude those who have paid the ultimate price for our freedoms and our way of life.
Organized by: Roger John Henning