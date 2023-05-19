Skip to Content
Memorial Day Ceremony - Las Vegas, NV

Honor and Remember Ceremony

When:

Mon. May 29, 2023, 9:00 am – 10:00 am PT

Where:

Lake Sahara South Park

8708 Carlitas Joy Ct

Las Vegas , NV

Cost:

Free

 The 21st Annual Lakes Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at at the Lakes South Park between Sahara and Desert Inn North-South and Durango and Ft. Apache East -West.  Memorial Day is a special day where honor and remember with humility and gratitude those who have paid the ultimate price for our freedoms and our way of life.

Organized by: Roger John Henning

