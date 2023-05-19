Memorial Day Ceremony - Las Vegas, NV

Honor and Remember Ceremony

When: Mon. May 29, 2023, 9:00 am – 10:00 am PT Where: Lake Sahara South Park 8708 Carlitas Joy Ct Las Vegas , NV Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

The 21st Annual Lakes Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at at the Lakes South Park between Sahara and Desert Inn North-South and Durango and Ft. Apache East -West. Memorial Day is a special day where honor and remember with humility and gratitude those who have paid the ultimate price for our freedoms and our way of life.

Organized by: Roger John Henning