Memorial Day Ceremony - Ellendale, DE

Memorial Day Commemoration

When: Mon. May 29, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: Ellendale War Memorial Mc Caulley Ave Ellendale , DE Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Please plan on attending a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Ellendale War Memorial next to Town Hall. Chairs for seating will be available. Everyone is invited to attend. Come honor our military men and women who have died in service to our country

Michael.Workman@Ellendale.Delaware.gov