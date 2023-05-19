LGBTQ+ Veteran Information and Advocacy Session

LGBTQ+ Veteran Town Hall

The Center for Minority Veterans invites you to join in for a LGBTQ+ Veteran Town Hall focused on addressing questions from the LGBTQ+ Veteran Community on health related issues, benefits and memorialization. Attendees will be able to submit questions via chat during the Town Hall and CMV staff members will have experts address those questions directly.

Hosted by Ashley M. Carothers (she/her/hers)

Ashley.Carothers@va.gov