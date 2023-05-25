Support the Warfighter Symposium - Durham, NC

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis, U.S. Senator Ted Budd, the North Carolina Military Business Center, and the North Carolina Biotechnology Center will host the Medical, Biomedical and Biodefense: Support to the Warfighter Symposium on June 13-14, 2023.

When: Tue. Jun 13, 2023, 1:00 pm – 6:35 pm ET Repeats Where: North Carolina Biotechnology Center 15 T. W. Alexander Drive Durham , NC Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Admission to the Symposium on June 13th and 14th includes: a full program, light breakfast, lunch, beverages and snacks throughout the day, access to the sponsor exhibit hall and event materials.

Medical Support to the Warfighter will connect businesses in North Carolina with military and other federal agencies that require or purchase medical supplies, equipment, devices, pharmaceuticals, medical information technology and medical services. Representatives will highlight current technology or resource gaps and needs, future requirements and procurement processes to supply military and federal medical facilities and agencies. Attendees will benefit from briefings on military requirements, procurement processes, and supplier qualifications. There will be opportunities to informally network with buyers and users, and view demonstrations of the latest medical technologies designed to support America’s warfighters.

The Biomedical and Biodefense Support to the Warfighter track will focus on establishing dialogue between industry and academia-based technology innovators and military and government officials to address the current and future biomedical and biodefense needs of the military and our nation.

June 13th: Pre-Symposium sessions - North Carolina Biotechnology Center, 15 T. W. Alexander Drive, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina 27709

Pre-Symposium sessions - North Carolina Biotechnology Center, 15 T. W. Alexander Drive, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina 27709 June 14th: University of North Carolina, The Friday Center, 100 Friday Center Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27517

FREE Admission is for active-duty military personnel and federal government employees who are tasked out by their units or agencies to support the event.

Contact for more information: courtney@ncmbc.us

